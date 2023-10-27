"Ric Flair is responsible," "YIKES" - Fans react as AEW Dynamite ratings tumble

The ratings are in for last night's AEW Dynamite, and the show saw a big drop-off from last week's strong outing. This Wednesday night show, which featured exciting matches, a segment between Kenny Omega and MJF, and an appearance from the legendary Ric Flair, attracted 774,000 total viewers and a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

This was Dynamite's worst rating this year and a hard drop from last week's 901k and 0.31. The show was up against heavy sports competition, including several basketball games to kick off the new NBA season.

Fans have reacted to the disappointing numbers on X (fka Twitter). While some were happy that AEW's flagship show held up well against the competition, others were quick to call attention to Ric Flair's appearance and the fact that NXT had a higher overall viewership on Tuesday.

Ric Flair addresses AEW debut with excited message for fans

One of the most talked-about segments advertised for last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was a gift that Tony Khan had promised to give to the legendary Sting. With The Icon having recently announced that he will retire after next year's Revolution pay-per-view, it seems that the All Elite chief wanted to show his appreciation.

Few expected that gift to be a person – and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, at that. So when The Nature Boy made his surprise debut, fans erupted with his famous "Wooo!" catchphrase.

Ric Flair took to X after the show and excitedly revealed that he'll be sticking with his legendary rival and longtime friend, Sting, for a while:

"I’m Ready For This Journey In @AEW With My Dear Friend The Icon @Sting! WOOOOO!" wrote Flair.

It's unknown what kind of deal The Nature Boy has in place with All Elite Wrestling, but fans can expect more appearances from him in the near future.

