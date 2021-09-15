Photo: Ric Flair reunites with WWE Hall of Famer backstage at AEW

At a recent AEW show, Ric Flair had a backstage reunion with his long-time rival and WWE Hall of Famer Sting. The two have a storied history together, dating back to 1980s. They have faced off against each other across multiple promotions for various championships. As wrestlers, they are clearly each other's biggest rivals.

On Wednesday, The Nature Boy took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Sting, and the latter was ready for showtime with his face paint on. In a brief message, Flair stated that he and Sting will always be friends.

"No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO!" - Ric Flair tweeted.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting https://t.co/jdrF0MUYfF

Ric Flair and Sting memorably faced off against each other in the main event of the last episode of WCW Nitro. While Flair joined WWE shortly thereafter, Sting didn't show up in WWE until 2014.

Though their paths rarely crossed in WWE, the two legends met again in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and rekindled their rivalry. On September 12, 2011, Sting and Ric Flair faced off one last time on an episode of IMPACT, and The Stinger emerged victorious.

Ric Flair was recently granted his release from WWE in August. He has since appeared in two promotions. First, he accompanied his son-in-law, Andrade, to his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega at Triplemania XXIX. Flair memorably put Konnan in the figure-four leg lock and hit Omega with a few chops.

In Flair's second post-WWE appearance following his release, The Nature Boy returned to NWA at NWA 73. There, he delivered a heartfelt speech and recalled his memorable moments in the wrestling industry.

Sting, on the other hand, is a prominent member of the AEW roster, and he has even had a few matches in recent months.

AEW is teasing Sting's first singles match in years

Two weeks ago, Tully Blanchard challenged Darby Allin to a match on behalf of Shawn Spears. But near the end of his interview with Tony Schiavone, Blanchard hinted at his interest in a one-on-one match against Sting.

Also Read

While Allin and Spears are set to face each other on AEW Dynamite tonight, fans might be in for Sting vs. Tully Blanchard at some point. Blanchard stepped inside the squared circle recently in a trios match, but he hasn't had a singles bout since 2005. Likewise, Sting hasn't competed in a singles match since 2015.

Do you think we will see Sting vs. Tully Blanchard in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Colin Tessier