Ric Flair says AEW locker room has spilled the beans on CM Punk's future with the company

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has speculated that CM Punk is done with AEW after supposedly hearing some inside information.

Punk has been away from AEW since All Out, where he was involved in the now infamous "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite and Ace Steel, but with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks nearing a return, fans are concerned that Punk's future is still up in the air.

Many have speculated that the Straight Edge Superstar is not only done with AEW but with wrestling entirely, while some think he could make a shocking return to WWE. But at the time of writing, there is no word on what could possibly happen.

However, Ric Flair thinks he knows something that fans don't, as he explained on his To Be The Man podcast that he was informed by an AEW employee, who he didn't name, that CM Punk is not coming back to the company.

"I guess they’re just trying to figure out a way to buy out his contract, he’s [CM Punk] not coming back, and I’m just told this by AEW people, that The Young Bucks are already back, or somebody told me that they were back, you know when you get a bunch of wrestlers together you hear a bunch of stuff," said Flair. [From 26:07 to 26:35]

Flair did note that it was just hearsay and that whoever told him that piece of information could be wrong, considering that The Young Bucks have not officially returned to action despite what Flair was told.

Another wrestling veteran believes CM Punk doesn't need to return to WWE or AEW

CM Punk's future has been the subject of discussion from the moment he sat down at the All Out post-show media scrum and verbally blasted the likes of The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana, with many believing that a return to WWE would be the best option for him.

However, Dutch Mantell doesn't think he needs WWE, telling Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk that not only does Punk not need WWE, but WWE doesn't need Punk.

"With WWE they don’t need CM Punk, I don’t think he needs them. If he goes to Hollywood, more power to him," said Mantell. [From 4:20 to 4:31] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Punk is currently on the sidelines with an arm injury slated to keep him out for a minimum of six months, meaning that if and when he returns to wrestling, fans will have to be patient.

