"I've liked him since day one" - Ric Flair reveals why popular AEW star is a true main eventer

Ric Flair recently lavished praise on Hangman Page and said that the AEW World Champion would have a great run with the title.

Page dethroned Kenny Omega to win the AEW World title at Full Gear after a long-term storyline. The match was well received and earned 5.5 stars from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On the latest edition of the WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast, 16-time world champion Ric Flair was asked about his opinion of Hangman Page.

Ric Flair said that he was a big fan of Page, saying that Page winning the world title was "long overdue". Although Flair said he doesn't know Page too well personally, he had a very high opinion of the current AEW World Champion, calling him a true main eventer:

I've liked him since day one and I think him being the Champion now is long overdue. I think it's great. I only know him like, just said hi and I've shaken his hand a couple of times, but he's respectful, he works incredibly hard in the ring, he's got a really good gimmick, he's a very handsome young man and I think he should have a hell of a run with the title.

Hangman Page is set to defend AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson

After beating Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear to become the new AEW World Champion, Hangman Page then appeared on Dynamite the following Wednesday for a title celebration from his native state of Virginia.

Hangman was interrupted in the ring by none other than Bryan Danielson, who won the World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn a shot at the the AEW World Championship.

Bryan Danielson first said that he was a little surprised that Hangman had beaten Kenny Omega. Danielson then said that he would run through every member of The Dark Order as he waited for his match against Page and followed it up with a win over Evil Uno later in the show.

On last night's AEW Dynamite, Danielson faced another Dark Order member, Colt Cabana, forcing Cabana to tap out to the LeBell Lock.

We don't yet know exactly when Bryan Danielson will finally get his title shot but the Battle of the Belts in January is a possibility.

