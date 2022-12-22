Ric Flair sends a message to former WWE Champion's wife following a segment on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 

Ric Flair sent a message to Renee Paquette following a segment on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Renee Paquette was featured during the Wednesday night show in her natural role as an interviewer. Bryan Danielson stood in the ring with her, speaking for the first time since he accompanied William Regal to the hospital due to MJF.

He addressed the fact that he felt differently towards Regal than his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates. He also made the pledge to go after MJF for revenge and challenged the Long Islander to emerge, only for Ethan Page to come out instead.

Ric Flair was clearly happy to see Renee Paquette during the show. He posted on his Twitter account that he was watching the show, paying compliments to Renee and recognizing her marriage to Jon Moxley.

"I'm watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A Man!! Happy Holidays My Friend! W00000!" - Ric Flair wrote.

Jon Moxley also featured during AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, where he had a brief video segment to address his feud with Hangman Page prior to wrestling a match with Darius Martin. As can be expected, he picked up a solid win.

