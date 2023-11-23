Ric Flair was specially featured on AEW Dynamite's Thanksgiving Eve show

Ric Flair’s presence was felt all over AEW Dynamite’s Thanksgiving Eve show in a very smart way.

Flair’s energy drink, WOOOOO Energy, was showcased at the top of the entrance ramp with his iconic logo plastered all over the titantron.

The WWE Hall of Famer even took to Twitter to show his excitement and appreciation for what AEW did on the night. In typical Ric Flair fashion, he used his iconic catchphrase in a tweet.

“@woooooenergy On Full Display! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite,” he tweeted.

Ever since he signed with AEW, Flair has been active in a non wrestling role. However, at Full Gear, he got into a scuffle with Christian Cage, and even hit him with the iconic chops that he made famous.

He has hinted that he still has one more match in him, but any plans regarding that should be proceeded with extreme caution, given his age. With his best friend Sting set to retire in 2024, it will be interesting to see how Flair will be used in his current role.

Will he get into a ring for one final time or is it too late? Only time will tell.

