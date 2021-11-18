“The one that's gotten over the best is Adam Cole” – WWE Legend Ric Flair speaks on current AEW roster

Ric Flair spoke about current AEW star Adam Cole. On the first episode of Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said:

“The one that's gotten over the best is Adam Cole. If I'm watching the show because he had, you know, marquee matches. He's been in the right spot.”

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @MarkMaddenX Listen To The First Episode Of Ric Flair WOOOOO Nation Uncensored! Available On All Podcast Platforms NOW! WOOOOO! @FlairUncensored Listen To The First Episode Of Ric Flair WOOOOO Nation Uncensored! Available On All Podcast Platforms NOW! WOOOOO! @FlairUncensored @MarkMaddenX https://t.co/IfrtWwMtFj

Ric Flair made his podcast debut Wednesday. He sat with Mark Madden to speak on wrestling’s past, present and future. He also talked about AEW. Speaking about CM Punk and Bryan Danielson’s contribution to AEW, Flair said:

“If I'm looking at the ratings, I don't know what they've contributed to. Certainly [they are] both big stars in the business. Both have had a lot of success. [What] you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings. The show should never do less than 1.1 million. If they get there once and bring in all this talent and go back then there's something wrong.”

Since Danielson and Punk’s arrival in AEW, Dynamite has drawn over 1.1 million on a few occasions. Presently, the show is drawing under a million viewers.

Adam Cole to reunite with fellow Undisputed Era stable-mate

Adam Cole challenged Jurassic Express on this week’s AEW Dynamite. He'll team up with Bobby Fish on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. Cole and The Young Bucks recently lost to Jurassic Express and Christian Cage in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at AEW Full Gear.

Fish made his AEW debut against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship but was unsuccessful. Fish won his first AEW bout by defeating Lee Moriarty on Rampage: Buy-In. Fish then beat Anthony Greene. The following week, Fish lost to CM Punk. He later joined The Elite alongside Cole.

Fish and Cole previously worked as teammates in The Undisputed Era on WWE NXT. At one point, Cole was the NXT Champion, and Fish held the Tag Team Title with Kyle O’ Riley. This will be a tough challenge for Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

