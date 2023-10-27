Ric Flair warns former WWE champion after AEW debut: "We’re Going To Have A Problem"

Ric Flair's entry into an AEW ring sent the crowd into a tizzy. The backstory behind the pop was decades in the making. Sting and Flair have been opponents of old and have put up some incredible matches. The Nature Boy's appearance has now started the conversation about whether he is there to support Sting or not.

It all went down when Ric Flair came out to the ring on Dynamite and was then followed by current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. Cage cut a promo that insulted Ric. Though the Nature Boy didn't really reply to that, he's now put up a post that reveals what his mindset is.

Audiences should be gearing up for some mercurial moments in the ring. Both Flair and Sting have a legacy that few can hold a candle to. Christian Cage is known to be immaculate in the ring and has timing that few can stand up against.

With Adam Copeland, Cage's once-partner already on the roster, things can get very, very interesting. The cherry on the pie is that The Nature Boy is infamous for his swerves, making the situation capable of going sideways in a wink.

Will WWE counter AEW's Ric Flair appearance?

Tony Khan got a good pop from Flair's appearance on the program. It is now up to WWE to up the ante. Of course, the Stamford-based company has a stack full of big names, past and present, who can turn the tide of the ratings any given day. The Undertaker, John Cena, and Paul Heyman supported their company during the brief Tuesday night ratings war. WWE could use someone like Goldberg for a ratings pop, if and when required.

What do you think? Is Chief Content Officer HHH thinking of how to counter the Ric Flair/AEW pop? Tell us in the comments section.

