"My first reaction was what did Hunter say?" - WWE Hall of Famer wonders what Triple H's reaction was to recent AEW signing

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on the recent signing of William Regal to AEW. The Nature Boy wondered what Triple H would have thought of it, considering The Game's well-known relationship with Regal.

William Regal made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th, interjecting himself in the post-match brawl between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Since his debut, Danielson and Moxley have been on the same page, with Regal acting as their guiding hand. The acquisition came as a shock to Ric Flair, who spoke about the signing on his podcast "Wooooo Nation Uncensored."

"Well I didn’t even know he had gone until I saw him last week," noted Flair. (From 26:25 to 26:38)

Flair went on to explain that his initial reaction to seeing Regal on AEW Dynamite was to wonder how Triple H would react.

"My first reaction was ‘What did Hunter say?’ Like they were such close friends, I don’t know it caught me off-guard," said Flair. (From 26:41 to 26:48)

The Nature Boy also stated that signing Regal was a big step in bringing authenticity to All Elite Wrestling as a product, given Regal's respect amongst his peers.

"He’s got a great promo and he brings a lot of authenticity to the product, I mean he’s an authentic guy. He’s a man’s man, guys respect him and the words that come out of his mouth. That promo last week was fantastic," stated Flair. (From 26:51 to 27:08)

Triple H and William Regal worked closely together on NXT

The black-and-gold era of NXT, headed up by Triple H and managed on screen by William Regal, is arguably one of the finest products to have ever come out of WWE. For this reason, seeing the former NXT General Manager appear in AEW was another sign of The Game's passion project slowly being taken apart.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal https://t.co/ib8GFIHHzE

The rebranding to NXT 2.0 while The Game was in the hospital, the release of backstage talent like Road Dogg and Regal, not to mention the group of NXT stars that have been released, have changed the landscape of the brand.

