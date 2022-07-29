Ricky Starks finally breaks silence after being betrayed by popular AEW star

Popular AEW star Ricky Starks finally broke his silence after being betrayed by his former Team Taz partner Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite was an eventful one for Starks. He successfully defended his FTW Championship against Danhausen before losing it to good friend HOOK.

Afterwards, he cut a passionate promo before being laid out by Hobbs. Now that the dust has settled, Starks has taken to Twitter to update his condition:

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones I am ok and still Absolute. I am ok and still Absolute.

Starks made nine successful defenses with the FTW Championship in a reign that spanned over a year. Starks defeated top AEW stars such as Jay Lethal, Swerve Strickland, and Jungle Boy during his reign.

What will the future hold for the FTW Championship? Only time will tell!

Ricky Starks thanked fans for messages of support

The former FTW Champion has a legion of fans who have been supportive over the years, hoping he gets the big break they think he deserves.

After Powerhouse Hobbs' attack, Ricky Starks followed his health update with a message to fans, thanking them while noting that he will get things off his chest when the time is right.

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones A lot of things I want to say and I’ll get my time but for now, I want to say thank you to everyone for massive support and great words A lot of things I want to say and I’ll get my time but for now, I want to say thank you to everyone for massive support and great words

