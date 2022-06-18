Popular AEW star cheekily compares himself to WWE Legend The Rock

Ricky Starks, arguably the most stylish star on the AEW roster, recently tweeted a similarity between him and WWE legend The Rock.

Starks joined AEW back in 2020. Since then, he's had multiple matches with stars like Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Furthermore, he even won the unsanctioned FTW Title from Brian Cage.

The Team Taz member has been rising in popularity lately. His feud against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee increased his presence in All Elite shows, leading to him gaining a sizable fanbase in recent weeks.

In a recent tweet, the 32-year-old star slyly compared his workout ethic with The Rock:

"You can only respect the work ethic of someone like @TheRock As I say that while working out at 3:30AM earlier this morning"

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones



As I say that while working out at 3:30AM earlier this morning 🕺 You can only respect the work ethic of someone like @TheRock As I say that while working out at 3:30AM earlier this morning 🕺 You can only respect the work ethic of someone like @TheRock As I say that while working out at 3:30AM earlier this morning 🕺

Ricky Starks is currently paired with Powerhouse Hobbs in Team Taz. While the duo hasn't had any major wins yet, they seem like a well-oiled team. Fans must stay tuned to see how the two stars progress in their run in the coming weeks.

Fans had a variety of responses to the tweet about the WWE veteran

The cheeky tweet garnered many replies appreciative of Ricky Starks' hard work:

Roadman Seaghán @Snooze_Hound @starkmanjones @TheRock You are the young Rock. I member watching you on NWA Power. You're gonna be a star mate. @starkmanjones @TheRock You are the young Rock. I member watching you on NWA Power. You're gonna be a star mate.

Other Twitter users expressed surprise at the strict schedule the AEW star had to follow:

Lisa Michalek @LisaMichalek1 @starkmanjones @TheRock Kudos to both of you. This morning person will never be up at that hour. 5 am hour yes lol @starkmanjones @TheRock Kudos to both of you. This morning person will never be up at that hour. 5 am hour yes lol

It seems clear that the AEW star appreciates the WWE veteran. While the body structures of Ricky Starks and The Rock are vastly different, it remains to be seen whether the former's workout ethic leads to him getting as buff as the Hollywood star.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far