Ricky Starks retains the FTW Championship against current champion on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Ricky Starks successfully defended his FTW Championship against tag team champion Jungle Boy on Dynamite.

The title match was announced last week on the May 6 episode of AEW Rampage. Afterwards, Jungle Boy laid out Ricky Starks while the latter was doing commentary.

During the match, the champion and the challenger exchanged offensive onslaughts. Jungle Boy gained the upper hand as he executed a lariat and a DDT, only for a near-fall.

Starks tried to apply Roshambo, but was outsmarted by Jungle Boy as he hit a thrust kick for a near-fall. The Snare Trap move was applied by Jungle Boy but Starks quickly grabbed the ropes.

Towards the closing moments, Starks' arch nemesis Swerve Strickland appeared to distract him. It went to naught as the referee went outside, allowing Starks to hit Roshambo on Jungle Boy to successfully defend the FTW Championship.

Three teams went face-to-face against each other on AEW Dynamite

After the title match, Jungle Boy teammates Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared while Starks celebrated with Powerhouse Hobbs. Captain Charisma even shoved Swerve Strickland while heading into the ring, as he was dismayed at the latter's interference.

Team Taz tried to intimidate Strickland but Keith Lee came out to even the odds. Afterwards, the three duos stared down towards each other, with Jungle Boy disappointed with his loss.

As Luchasaurus left the ring, Christian was seemingly going to turn on the former's partner as his frustrations were building up. However, Captain Charisma hugged Jungle Boy as they left the ring.

With what transpired, it will be interesting to see if Captain Charisma will finally turn heel on the tag team champions. Fans will definitely tune in over the next few weeks to anticipate such possibility.

