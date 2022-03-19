"Drag Ricky Starks out of Team Taz" – Ex-WWE star expresses interest in teaming up with top AEW star

Ricky Starks is a promising young talent currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. While the star has allied with Team Taz for most of his career, he still has many angles to pursue.

Starks has held Taz's FTW Championship since defeating Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight on AEW Rampage. In the past, he proved he can team up with others. Now, the New Orleans-born wrestler has caught the attention of a former WWE star during his AEW run.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Keith Lee revealed he'd love to team up with Ricky Starks. The two are currently feuding, so Lee's praise is surprising:

"I think if I was in a tag team, the thing is I don’t know everybody [in AEW] yet, but I think I'd try and drag Ricky Starks out of Team Taz and use him as a couple of Texas boys, and I think we'd have an interesting dichotomy as a team." (H/T - PostWrestling)

Ricky Starks said that his scary injury in 2021 nearly led to him being paralyzed

Wrestlers risk their lives every time they step into the ring. Numerous wrestlers have died in the ring or ended up paralyzed after a botched move. Luckily, Starks wasn't one of them.

During an interview with Z100's Josh Martinez, Starks spoke about his visit to doctors after his fateful match against Hangman Page in 2021:

“The first two saw it and was, like, ‘Well, you know, there isn’t — you seem fine,’ but it was the third one that was like, ‘Yeah, this is actually fractured,’ and they all kind of said the same thing in terms of, you know, ‘You have a bit of a bulge,’ and thankfully, no big herniation or anything like that." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Luckily for Absolute Ricky Starks, he's fully recovered, and we might see him team up with Keith Lee in the future.

