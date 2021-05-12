Ricky Starks out with a neck injury - Reports

AEW's Ricky Starks is currently sidelined with a neck injury and will miss a few months of in-ring action.

According to Voices of Wrestling, Ricky Starks is out with a "fractured neck" with the belief that he will be out of action for the next three months.

A further update from Fightful clarified that it is a "slight fracture," and he won't require surgery. Starks is expected to remain on Dynamite in some capacity, but you shouldn't expect to see any physicality from him for the next few months.

On the April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks took a dangerous-looking german suplex from Hangman Page, landing on his neck in the process.

The spot was so jarring that FITE TV edited it out of their broadcast, and people watching the show didn't even see the move occur due to their 45-second delay.

Surprisingly, Starks was able to jump right back up and finish the match. While he initially thought he was okay, it's now known that the injury was more severe than he initially believed.

I’m good! Thank you @DDPYoga for my flexibility — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 22, 2021

Ricky Starks was injured after a scary landing against Hangman Page

Ricky Starks and Team Taz are currently locked into a feud with Christian Cage. AEW fans were hoping to see Cage step into the ring with Starks sooner rather than later, but that's no longer on the cards for the time being.

This will most likely cause AEW to shift towards a match between Christian Cage and FTW Champion Brian Cage. We wish the commentary team the best of luck calling that one without causing any confusion.

.@theAdamPage is still holding onto that win streak and @MrGMSI_BCage is out to kill it 😤 pic.twitter.com/TN2pSNG5nE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 27, 2021

