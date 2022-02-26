×
Create
Notifications

"I love having it in my back pocket"- Ricky Starks on having a new role in AEW

Ricky Starks is enjoying his new duties a lot.
Ricky Starks is enjoying his new duties a lot.
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 10:04 AM IST
News

Ricky Starks has often been seen in commentary on AEW, especially on the Rampage episodes. The former NWA star is definitely enjoying his new role within the company.

Starks is the current FTW Champion and is arguably the most popular star in Team Taz alongside Hook. Although he hasn't had much ring time in the last few months, his voice can occasionally be heard as he joins the likes of Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur in the commentary.

Speaking to Jaychele Nicole, the former NWA star stated that it was a great honor to work alongside the established commentators in AEW.

"At the end of the day, I appreciate being on commentary. I appreciate working with these people who have helped me out; JR, Taz, Excalibur, Jericho, Tony Schiavone, people who really care to see me try to succeed. I’ve been holding my head above water a lot, especially with some of these memorable matches that we have, and that I’m not a detriment to the wrestling match or the wrestlers themselves. It’s awesome to do... I love having it in my back pocket. Sometimes you gotta see things for what they are and honestly it’s a great opportunity to have," Starks said. (h/t: Post Wrestling)
#AEWRampage is heating up as we head into Revolution next week. Curious to see who advances for this Face of the Revolution qualifying match. The match and PPV is named after me basically. I’m the Revolution that is being televised twitter.com/AEW/status/149…

AEW Rampage put on a stellar episode tonight

An all-new episode of AEW Rampage aired tonight. A total of four matches were announced, with a major contract signing taking place between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship.

And @orangecassidy wipes out both members of #TheAcclaimed (@bowens_official / @PlatinumMax) on the outside! Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/y7AhK9VlFw

The opening segment had Sammy Guevara take on Andrade El Idolo to defend his TNT Championship. The Spanish God retained the title after a top rope springboard cutter. The second match of the evening saw Wardlow destroy Nick Comoroto with four powerbombs ahead of his participation in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks in yet another five-minute challenge as the Woman of a Thousand Holds applied the Serenity Lock for the win. In the main event, Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed. The Best Friends member progressed to the Face of the Revolution ladder match alongside Wardlow, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Starks winning the ladder match at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी