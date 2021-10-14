"I don't fit the stereotypical mold"- Ricky Starks opens up on the future of FTW title in AEW

Ricky Starks has held the FTW Championship since AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One. But he thinks he doesn't fit the stereotypical mold of an FTW champion historically. That's why he wants to create his own legacy with the title.

The former NWA star recently overcame Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight on AEW Rampage with assistance from Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook to retain the FTW Championship.

While talking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, 'Absolute' Ricky Starks spoke about the future of his title and his vision is.

"I like the challenge of having the FTW title because I don't fit the stereotypical mold of what that is, you know, as history has shown. We have Taz who is a very hard-nosed bada** basically, and I'm a bada** in my own way. I'll bet you may ask someone where he's a little bit more effeminate and a little bit too flamboyant, he doesn't represent an FTW. But the fact of the matter is I can still whoop your a** and do it in tight pants and an unbuttoned shirt. So I think for me, it's making sure that I create that type of lane for myself in that regard."

Ricky Starks wants to defend the FTW Championship in AEW regularly

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat Hook with the low blow and Ricky Starks hits the Row Sham Bow for the win to retain the FTW Championship in this Philly Street Fight.That was a good brawl to end the show. Hook was the difference maker! #AEWRampage Hook with the low blow and Ricky Starks hits the Row Sham Bow for the win to retain the FTW Championship in this Philly Street Fight.That was a good brawl to end the show. Hook was the difference maker! #AEWRampage

After debuting on AEW by answering Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship, Ricky Starks talent put on a great showing and was signed by AEW.

The star says he would like to do something similar for the FTW Championship.

"And also, I would like to have an open challenge of sorts for it regardless of if people recognise as a real thing or not... I am a champion and, at the end of the day, I will remain champion. So it'd be cool for me to have somebody come and challenge, or I'll throw out a debate and see who catches it. For me, it's most important to make sure that one, it's Ricky's title, it's Ricky's vision of what it is, and no one can say it differently. And two, I can have the type of momentum that the TNT title had where they did open challenges and things like that," Ricky Starks said.

The TNT Championship open challenge allowed AEW to uncover some gems like Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks, who are now regular features on the shows.

So far, Starks has only defended the title against Brian Cage. Perhaps an open challenge for the FTW Championship could help AEW in utilizing talent from other promotions in the future.

Also Read

If you use any quotes from this article, please backlink the YouTube interview and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria