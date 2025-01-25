Ricky Starks reacts ahead of first-time-ever match amid uncertain AEW status

Ricky Starks has been making multiple outside appearances amidst an extended AEW hiatus. Ahead of a first-time-ever match with an independent star, he had a few choice words to deliver.

The Absolute One is scheduled to compete at the House of Glory wrestling event, Final Warning, against Charles Mason. The show will emanate from the NYC Arena in New York on January 25.

This will be the first time Starks and Mason will compete in a one-on-one showdown. The match has garnered major attention amidst the former FTW Champion's absence from AEW and sporadic appearances during this time.

Ahead of his first-time-ever clash against Charles Mason, Ricky Starks delivered a statement. He took to his X to express his excitement at facing Mason in New York and looks to deliver an exceptional match with him.

"Tomorrow we get New York rocking in absolute fashion! First time match up against Charlie boy."

Ricky Starks reportedly requested his release from AEW

Ricky Starks has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for months now. His last appearance came on the March 30, 2024 edition of AEW Collison. Since that night, the All Elite fans have yet to see him back in the company.

Moreover, The Absolute One had reportedly requested his release from the promotion due to reasons unknown. However, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan denied his request.

Furthermore, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Tony Khan only used stars who were receptive to his creative ideas, and Starks was not believed to be one. It also mentioned that Khan lost interest in pushing him after being convinced of his intentions to leave AEW.

"Tony Khan more and more if someone doesn’t want to do his creative, unless they are his top tier guys, he just stops using them with the idea there are tons of other people who are cooperative that want TV time. Plus, with Starks, once he was convinced Starks was leaving, he wasn’t going to book him going forward because that’s just how he does things."

With Ricky Starks set to compete in HOG Wrestling amidst his AEW absence, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will eventually bring him back or let him out of his contract.

