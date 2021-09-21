Top champion replaces Mark Henry as commentator for AEW Rampage

FTW Champion Ricky Starks disclosed that he's replacing veteran performer Mark Henry as a permanent commentator for AEW Rampage.

Starks made his debut as a broadcaster on last week's show, and it's safe to say he impressed many with his skills. AEW did not officially reveal why the Team Taz member was in the commentary booth instead of Henry. Starks shed light about it in a recent chat with WrestleTalk.

Starks stated he's grateful for the trust shown by AEW, so much so that they made him a permanent member of Rampage's commentary team. Starks also looked back at his feud with Sting and Darby Allin, and how it'll stand the test of time.

The FTW Champion added that he wants to push himself and expand his horizons while working in AEW. Starks explained that he wants to explore his other talents and get out of his comfort zone.

“I am definitely proud of AEW, the work that I’ve done in AEW, and the work that I continue to do. And the fact that I think so much that they appreciate me that they made me a permanent commentator for Rampage, replacing Mark (Henry). So, I love that fact, I love the fact that the work that I’ve done with Sting, Darby (Allin), and all of these things in such a small timeframe, will last on forever. I want more though. I really do, I really want to push myself more and really explore the depths of my talent and get out of my comfort zone a bit.” said Ricky Starks

Mark Henry could continue as a backstage interviewer for AEW Rampage

Though he'd no longer provide commentary for AEW Rampage, Henry could still feature as a backstage interviewer for the show.

Even on last week's episode, Henry interviewed a bunch of AEW performers while Starks was in the commentary booth. Plus, AEW might be aiming to book Henry's in-ring debut in the promotion, which is why they might have chosen to reduce his workload as an analyst.

