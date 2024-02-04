Ricky Starks reveals one major AEW goal after multiple setbacks

AEW star Ricky Starks still has a bigger goal set in his sights after becoming one of the prominent stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ricky Starks has been a part of the All Elite roster since 2020 and is deemed to be one of the rising stars in the pro wrestling industry. Furthermore, The Absolute was really put to the test with veterans like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in 2023, and he came out as one of the prominent stars in the company at the moment.

The 33-year-old star is currently AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside his partner, Big Bill. Meanwhile, The Absolute has an even bigger goal in his mind, as he wants to become the world champion.

During his recent interview with Forbes, Starks opened up on his goal to become AEW World Champion:

“I had someone ask me my goal and I can’t tell you because every time I make one it changes immediately.” Starks added, “I would love to say I have goals, but I really don’t. Obviously, I’d love to be AEW World Champion, but every time I make a goal, it never ends up going the way I had envisioned it. So, I think I’m gonna try something different." [H/T Forbes]

Expand Tweet

Ricky Starks and Big Bill are set for a huge AEW tag team title defense

Ricky Starks and Big Bill have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions for quite some time now. Following a number of successful title defenses, The duo is set to defend the tag titles in a huge match against Sting and Darby Allin on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

The match is believed to be one of the last matches of Sting before he hangs up his boots at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

It remains to be seen if The Icon and Darby manage to capture the title from Starks and Big Bill next Wednesday.

Do you want Ricky Starks to become the AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE