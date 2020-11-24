Ricky Starks reveals his thoughts about being compared to The Rock

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about his experience in wrestling, being called by WWE, and many other topics. One of the things that he opened up on was the fact that he has been consistently compared to the WWE legend and Hollywood icon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Ricky Starks opened up on what he thought about the comparisons to The Rock and how he dealt with it.

Readers can check out the whole interview between Chris Van Vliet and one of the most promising members of Team Taz in AEW, Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks on being compared to WWE's The Rock

Ricky Starks talked about being compared to The Rock and mentioned that he felt he should have been cast as The Rock in the biopic that's coming out about him. Ricky Starks went on to say that he did not really pattern himself after The Rock and he was not upset about the comparisons.

Starks mentioned that the comparisons would not last his entire life and that was just how the fans saw him for the moment.

"I should have been cast in that new biopic show that he has coming out. I'm not too sad or mad about the comparisons, right? I mean that's cool to have that but I know at the end of the day who I pattern myself after if you even want to call it that. And I already know how my lineage is going to be moving forward. The comparisons won't last my entire life. They just won't. So if that's the starter for how people see me right now and the intrigue is still there then I'm fine with that."

Currently, Ricky Starks is part of Team Taz and has not really had a major feud in AEW, with the exception of his ongoing rivalry with Darby Allin. While Team Taz is currently expanding with Will Hobbs apparently joining them on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, it will be interesting to see how Starks is booked on AEW in the coming weeks and months.