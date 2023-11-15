Ricky Starks says 34-year-old ex-WWE talent is under the Devil mask in AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks has responded to a fan's question about the identity of The Devil.

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW TV, attacking notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed. Maxwell denied involvement, claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room. Fans have kept wondering who the mystery man is.

In a recent Twitter exchange, one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks, responded to a fan's query about The Devil's identity.

"? I think it’s Peter Avalon personally," Starks tweeted.

Avalon, who has been with AEW since its inception in 2019, gained recognition through appearances on "Being The Elite." More recently, he joined forces with Ryan Nemeth and J. D. Drake to form The Wingmen.

He had a dark match against Will Hobbs following the latest edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see who The Devil will target next, as it's the go-home edition of Dynamite for Full Gear.

Matt Hardy praised AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been on the best run of his career lately in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, beating CM Punk in the finals.

The Absolute did not stop there, as he recently had an incredible match with Bryan Danielson at All Out, receiving fans' praise and earning a five-star rating from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer.

In an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke highly about the former FTW Champion's rise in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential. I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future," Matt Hardy said.

At Full Gear, Starks is set to defend the tag team championship with Big Bill in a four-way tag team match.

