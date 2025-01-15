Ricky Starks sends a cryptic message about his AEW future; his next match is confirmed

Ricky Starks is set to compete in a show outside AEW. He sent a message after the match was announced.

Starks' booking for the past year has been one of the biggest mysteries in AEW. The Absolute One was once a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. He held the FTW Championship, won the Owen Hart Cup, and even was a tag team champion. However, things have only gone downhill for him since March 2024.

Ricky Starks has begun doing shows outside AEW and has competed at Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse and BTW. He is now set to compete in House of Glory Wrestling against Mike Santana on January 17. After House of Glory Wrestling announced it on social media, Starks reacted with a cryptic message about his future:

"This Friday I make my return to Chicago, one of my favorite cities and fans. A lot of things are uncertain but one thing is for sure ya boy never stops showing up and showing out 🕺."

Ricky Starks on his absence from AEW

Ricky Starks' absence from AEW TV has raised a lot of eyebrows. Initially, fans thought he was injured but the Absolute One was quick to deny those rumors. Then there was speculation that he was headed to WWE but Starks denied those rumors. The whole situation everyone puzzled including Starks himself.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ricky Starks seemed frustrated at his current situation. He said that he doesn't belong at home after the work he's put in for the past 13 years:

"That’s kind of where it’s been at. I’ve just been home. It’s kind of a mindf*ck because I’m in my prime and it sucks when you’re on such a momentum, riding the wave, doing work and doing stuff, and then to just be at home for so long, you’re kind of like, whoa. It kind of throws it off. I am not meant to be at home. I’m not meant to be a homebody in this current phase in my life. I’m not meant to be just chilling at home and doing not the thing that I’ve been busting my a** to do for the past 13 years.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

It will be interesting to see if the situation surrounding Ricky Starks improves in the future.

