"Everyone wanna be me" – AEW star sends a bold message to Roman Reigns following his controversial win at Royal Rumble

AEW star Ricky Starks has sent a bold message to reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In a recent Twitter exchange, a fan shared a photo of Reigns from the Royal Rumble, where the Universal Champion is seen holding his head. In a rather coincidental turn of events, the photo portrays Reigns imitating Ricky Starks' signature pose.

Responding to the tweet, the current FTW Champion claimed that everybody wants to be him, including the current WWE Universal Champion:

In a follow-up tweet, the AEW star quoted Reigns' popular "Acknowledge Me" tagline, but Starks did so in his manner:

Ricky Starks is the current FTW Champion, and is part of Team Taz in AEW. The faction consists of Powerhouse Hobbs, HOOK, and Taz himself.

Starks is currently feuding with Jay Lethal and recently challenged the TNA legend to a match at the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage. The match is expected to be contested for Starks' FTW Championship.

The Team Taz member recently defeated former WWE star Matt Sydal at Battle Of The Belts to retain the FTW Championship.

Roman Reigns picked up a controversial win at Royal Rumble 2022

At Royal Rumble 2022, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief was taken to his absolute limit by Rollins, who walked out to the music of The Shield while sporting a tactical vest.

Roman was in real danger of losing his championship tonight at the Royal Rumble. Rollins hit several big moves during the match and even used the Pedigree.

In the closing stages of the match, Roman executed the Guillotine and refused to obey referee Charles Robinson's orders while Rollins held the ropes. The ref had no other option but to disqualify Reigns, who retained his title but lost the match.

The Head of The Table wasn't done with Rollins, as he battered the challenger with a steel chair after the match.

