Ricky Starks shares his frustrations on the NWA in comparison to AEW

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks has discussed the frustration that he experienced during his time with the NWA.

Starks is a former NWA Television Champion, however, he departed the promotion in May before signing with AEW in June of this year.

During a recent interview with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Starks admitted he had grown frustrated in the NWA. This was due to the fact nobody was able to have discussions with him and teach him elements of the wrestling business that he desired to learn about:

"Working for them was great, obviously, because I had a lot of leeway to make things happen, but at the same time, I think they were too heavy on the nostalgia, and I think that kind of dipped in a bit," Starks said. "But working for AEW, the biggest difference is that we have so many people that come from WWE or WCW, so you can pull from each and get their advice just because there's so much experience there. To me, if you have that much experience, and this is what I've always wanted a my entire career." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

"I would get so frustrated so angry when no one would want to talk to me in the locker rooms or when I would ask them questions, and it seemed like I was a bother. I just want knowledge of how everything works in the business. So to have that now has been such a great point that I am through the moon. I'm like kid in a candy shop because it's so easy to just pick like literally I could ask anyone and they would give me an answer in their own way." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Ricky Starks' "Roshambo" finisher in AEW

The topic of discussion then moved to Ricky Starks' "Roshambo" finisher name in AEW. Starks explained that his AEW manager Taz initially came up with the name but he did not approve. Tony Schiavone was quick to assure that the name was good.

"I think I wanted to ask Tony. I was trying to come up with a new name for the finisher, but I think Tony you were busy this day, I was trying to figure out like what sounded good on commentary. Taz came up with the name that I didn't care for too much. Then I was like, 'I need to ask someone else just in case.' You're the second opinion. I got your back Tony, I want to apologize publicly. I didn't give you a dap man. For some reason, I thought that was way too quick." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

