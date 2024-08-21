Ricky Starks shares a post amid rumors of imminent WWE debut

Ricky Starks' absence on AEW television has fueled recent speculations regarding his potential imminent WWE debut. The 34-year-old star recently shared a photograph on social media amidst ongoing conjecture regarding his in-ring future.

Starks, who made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, did not take long to gain the admiration of fans through his work. The Absolute seemed destined for greatness in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having worked with several top names in the company, including Chris Jericho, MJF, and CM Punk. However, his career trajectory has taken a seemingly downward turn since he and Big Bill dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Darby Allin and Sting earlier this year.

Starks has been missing from All Elite programming since he and Big Bill were eliminated by Top Flight from the 2024 World Tag Team Title Tournament at the quarterfinals stage in March. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the former FTW Champion had turned down creative pitches from All Elite Wrestling, which supposedly explained his recent absence, although Starks himself has called the validity of the rumors surrounding him into question on social media.

Meltzer's report also suggested that Starks could head to WWE after his AEW contract expires. The claim has added to recent speculations regarding the Stamford-based promotion's interest in signing the Louisiana native, especially surrounding his prospective addition to the WWE NXT roster.

Amid growing conjecture regarding his future in the squared circle, Starks posted a photograph of himself on his Instagram story. The picture showcases Starks' jacked physique, seemingly demonstrating that the latter has kept himself in prime physical shape even during his hiatus.

Check out a screengrab of Ricky Starks' IG Story below:

Ricky Starks shared a photograph of himself on Instagram (Credit: Ricky Starks' Instagram)

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently shared a picture with Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has a number of friends and supporters in WWE whom he had worked with previously in AEW. The list includes major names such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion recently shared a photograph of Starks on her Instagram Story, revealing that the two had dinner together.

"Cheers!!!! [tumbler glass emoji]," Jade Cargill wrote as a caption.

Check out a screengrab of a story from Jade Cargill's IG story below:

Jade Cargill shared a pic from her dinner with Ricky Starks on Instagram (Credit: Jade Cargill's Instagram)

In a recent interview, Cargill called Starks her "best friend in the industry." It remains to be seen whether Stroke Daddy will jump ship to WWE after his deal with the Tony Khan-led company expires.

