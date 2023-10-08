Ricky Starks shares a six-word message after major title win on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks recently reacted to one of the biggest title wins of his career after he and Big Bill captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, FTR defended their gold against the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill (fka Big Cass). Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were the favorites heading into the contest, as they had been dominant as champions for months.

The match turned into a war, with both teams landing some impressive moves on each other. However, the formidable alliance of Starks and Big Bill was too much for the champions, as they surprisingly lost the title in the show's opening match. The contest marked the end of one of the finest tag title reigns in All Elite Wrestling.

The Absolute seemed delighted with the outcome and took to Twitter to express his excitement following the title win.

"Me and my friends, we up! 😎"

Starks is possibly enjoying the best run of his career. He recently feuded with veterans like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Only time will tell how The Absolute follows up on his emphatic tag title victory.

