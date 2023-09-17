Ricky Starks shares a two-word message after AEW tries to cover up embarrassing Collision botch

AEW Collision featured a comedy of errors and it had Ricky Starks take to twitter to vent out his frustration.

The day started off with a backstage botch that involved Keith Lee, which garnered a huge response by fans on social media. Given that it happened by accident the first time, AEW wanted to cover it up, by doing the exact same thing a second time. This involved Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone.

As the camera rolled, the director was seen with a clapperboard, seemingly signaling to the cameras to start rolling. An irate Big Bill was seen reprimanding the staff, with a clearly miffed Ricky Starks shaking his head in dismay.

After the segment, Starks took to Twitter and said two words:

“Bro seriously.”

It was hilarious to say the least, looking at the reaction of Starks. If Tony Khan thought that the fans would not notice how staged the second skit was, he would be greatly mistaken, as this was worse than the first one with Keith Lee.

It will be interesting to see if any other stars from AEW refer to this incident on social media.

What do you make of the whole segment? Let us know in the comments section below!

