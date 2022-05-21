"Similar to Britt Baker or MJF" - Wrestling legend's protege on his ultimate goal in AEW

FTW World Champion Ricky Starks has made clear his intention to hold all the gold in AEW.

Starks dethroned Brian Cage for the unsanctioned world title in July last year. He will look to add his first official AEW title to his waist when he challenges for the tag team championships at Double or Nothing.

Absolute sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and described his other goals in AEW. He drew comparisons to Britt Baker and MJF, who have come to their own within the promotion, and made it clear he wants all the gold:

“My first goal is to become TNT champion, and I want to raise the level of the title,” said Starks. “I want to represent as a biracial kid, showing people who look like me that they can reach their goals, too. I want to main event a pay-per-view, I want to be AEW champion. Similar to Britt Baker or MJF, I want to be that one at the top. That’s my ultimate goal.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Starks and his Team Taz stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs have climbed the rankings of the tag division, before calling their shot at the tag titles held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Their feud with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee ran parallel to their title feud, until, Christian Cage proclaimed that both teams will compete for the title at Double or Nothing in a three-way.

The AEW star made it clear he wants to change the landscape of wrestling

In the same interview, Starks also discussed the adversity he had been through while working the independent circuit. The former NWA star described his belief that he will make a difference to the landscape of wrestling.

His earlier comments highlighted his goal for change in wrestling, as he desires the opportunity to "represent as a biracial kid" in the main event. He may climb the next ladder rung to that goal at Double or Nothing.

"I am going to influence the landscape of wrestling to change.”

It will be interesting to see how Ricky Starks career develops as he certainly has main event potential and the desire to be successful. The star has certainly grown exponentially since he initially debuted for Team Taz .

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Brandon Nell