Ricky Starks unhappy with AEW after major match gets confirmed for Full Gear

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Ricky Starks, expressed his disgust over his and his tag team partner Big Bill's four-way title match announcement for the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill shocked the wrestling world by capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship from former champions FTR on an episode of Collision weeks ago. The duo has been champions ever since but has yet to defend the title on a major occasion. Several tag teams were in contention to be their challengers for weeks.

Meanwhile, a major announcement regarding the AEW World Tag Team Championship was made on the most recent episode of Collision. At the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will defend their tag team title against FTR, LFI, and House of Black in a four-way tag team encounter.

Moreover, Starks is not too pleased with the announcement, as he complained during a backstage interview that he got to know about his match after everyone. Stroke Daddy also took to Twitter to express his disgust.

"How am I always the last to know? I’m the one wrestling!" Starks shared.

You can check out Ricky Starks' tweet below:

It remains to be seen which team walks out of the Full Gear Pay-Per-View with the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Ricky Starks and Big Bill will defend their tag team titles at the upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View? Sound off in the comments section below!

