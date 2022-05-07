Top AEW star wants WWE Superstar Sasha Banks to become first female member of his faction

AEW star Ricky Starks recently expressed his desire to have Sasha Banks in Team Taz.

The ECW legend has made quite a mark in AEW programming since he formed his faction, recruiting Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

While Cage had a falling out with the group, it didn't hinder the faction from thriving. Hobbs & Starks recently defeated Lee & Strickland, one of the biggest wins of their careers.

Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Starks named Banks his #1 choice for the first female Team Taz member. The Absolute One, however, is against adding more members as he believes it would make Taz's faction jam-packed like other stables:

"I mean, if I had to pick anyone to be in Team Taz, it’d probably be Sasha Banks. Yeah, but I think for right now, I like it how it is. I like the fact that it’s this small group. I don’t want to overpopulate it and then it becomes something boring and just corny. Most importantly, I just don’t want it to get to that but, I think for right now, it’s good how we have it. We all have seemingly found our groove a bit and this is the best version of Team Taz in my head by far." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Starks has vowed to have Banks by his side. Last year, the FTW Champion expressed the same during a Q/A with Reddit Talk.

Regardless, the idea of seeing The Boss in AEW seems far-fetched. Throughout her decade-plus career in WWE, she has cemented her position as one of the stalwarts of the promotion. Yet, as the saying goes, "Never Say Never."

Ricky Starks will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

In next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks will put his FTW Championship on the line against Jungle Boy.

Over the last few weeks, Hobbs & Starks have set their sights on Jurassic Express' tag team title. However, Jungle Boy said he'd like to challenge for Starks' FTW Championship before giving Team Taz a shot at the tag team titles.

The two men will collide for the first time on Dynamite next Wednesday. It'll be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds ahead of Double or Nothing 2022.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks in AEW, joining as the first female member? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sasha Banks in AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh