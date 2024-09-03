Ricochet addresses whether he was frustrated with WWE creative

Ricochet has addressed whether he was frustrated with WWE creative, which is led by Triple H, during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. This will surely be an eye-opener to some fans.

The former Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet Match. His arrival shocked the fans inside Wembley Stadium and they welcomed him with a raucous ovation.

The 35-year-old high-flyer was speaking on the Masked Man Show when he addressed whether there was any potential frustration during his time in WWE. He made out the difference between quantity and quality and felt he had more of the former than the latter in the company. He did note that there was no frustration involved because he also had a great time during his run with the global juggernaut.

"I was out there a lot. I was on television a lot, I was actually used a lot, but the quality of what I was doing specifically wasn’t there. It was a lot of quantity of Ricochet, but the quality of what he was getting just wasn’t what I wanted, and that’s okay. That’s just how it falls. I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else. I just can’t. But it wasn’t really frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. But was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But man, I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time," he said.

Jim Ross warns against pushing Ricochet

Legendary commentator and AEW personality, Jim Ross, has warned Tony Khan about pushing Ricochet too early.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the former WWE Superstar and his future prospects in AEW. However, JR has now asked TK to put the brakes on a push right away, because he was not over with the fans right now. He was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast.

"I think we have to be cautious about not rushing his progress. I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic, to the level of doing amazing spots. It takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys. [...] Hopefully, AEW will not rush Ricochet because he is not over right now," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the high-flyer in the near future in the Jacksonville-based promotion and how he will play into the main event picture.

