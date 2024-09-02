Jim Ross warns AEW to not rush with former WWE star: "He is not over right now"

Ricochet made his much-anticipated AEW debut at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet match. From 2018 to 2024, The One and Only was signed to WWE, winning various championships like the Intercontinental and United States titles. Jim Ross recently discussed how All Elite Wrestling should book the high-flyer.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the 35-year-old made his singles debut for the Tony Khan-led company against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. Unsurprisingly, he triumphed in this showdown. Fans worldwide seem pleased about his arrival. However, he is arguably not completely over.

Ricochet was one of the major topics of discussion on the latest episode of Grilling JR. According to Jim Ross, the Tony Khan-led company must take precautions to ensure they do not hinder the former United States Champion's progress. He said The Human Highlight Reel's in-ring style was similar to the wrestlers the promotion already had, and it would take a while for him to stand out.

"I think we have to be cautious about not rushing his progress. I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic, to the level of doing amazing spots. It takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys. (...) Hopefully, AEW will not rush Ricochet because he is not over right now," Ross said. [From 1:25 to 2:20]

AEW star Ricochet reveals if leaving WWE was a hard decision

Ricochet was recently interviewed by Steven Muehlhausen for The Takedown on SI. During the chat, he was asked whether leaving the Stamford-based company was a hard choice. The 35-year-old replied that although exiting WWE was a big decision, it was not very difficult for him.

"I got some really good connections, some friends, and some good memories there. So it was definitely hard. But at the same time, no, it wasn’t because I am a person who has always changed. I’ve always done stuff, so that’s something that I was looking forward to," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen how All Elite Wrestling's creative team books Ricochet in the coming months.

