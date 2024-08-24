Skye Blue reacts as Kyle Fletcher is caught kissing and 'gently taking care' of fellow AEW star

AEW has a working relationship with several promotions around the world and the Mexican company, CMLL, is one of them. Every year CMLL holds the International Grand Prix, a 20-man elimination match whose participants are names from the promotion's roster as well as talents from around the world. This year's edition of the tournament was won by Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli.

During the CMLL International Gran Prix 2024 tournament, a hilarious incident occurred between AEW stars, Kyle Fletcher and Mansoor. A video has emerged of Fletcher cradling the ex-WWE star, ringside. Furthermore, he kissed him multiple times, just like a parent would, to comfort their child.

Fletcher's partner Skye Blue got a glimpse of the footage and commented on it. She simply said "Interesting", and tagged her boyfriend in her statement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Don Callis Family member responded by saying that the man in the video was not him.

"uhhhhhhhhhhh wasn’t me?"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue have been dating for a while now, as they celebrated their anniversary in April.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher decided to begin wrestling when he was on a family holiday

When Fletcher was 18 years old he moved to the United Kingdom. He was also interviewed back then, in which he revealed that when he was 10 years old, he was on a family holiday. It was there that he randomly realized that he wanted to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

"I feel as though it was because I was completely isolated from any wrestling and it was all I could think about. I just remember asking my mum every day to go to the hotel gym because I wanted to get “jacked” like the wrestlers I saw on TV," he said.

Kyle Fletcher was born in Sydney, Australia. The future is bright for the young star and it remains to be seen how AEW will utilize his talents in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback