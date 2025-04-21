Ricochet breaks silence after his controversial IYO SKY comments resurface after WrestleMania 41

Ricochet previously made some controversial remarks about IYO SKY. Those comments resurfaced after SKY won her match at WrestleMania 41, and the AEW star has commented about it.

Ad

IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Despite heading into the match as an afterthought, IYO managed to retain her title against two of WWE's biggest female stars. Following this win, fans reposted one of Ricochet's previous comments about SKY, in which he said he could do everything she does, but she couldn't do everything he does.

The AEW star took to social media to react, stating that fans are thinking about him even after she just won the biggest match of her career.

Ad

Trending

"She wins the biggest match of her career and her fans still thinking about me, hahaha All because I told the truth. 👑Congrats, IYO!"

Check out her post here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone gave Ricochet a new name

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring ever since she signed with AEW. She captured the TBS Championship and went on to win titles in other promotions as well. The CEO has looked unstoppable in the ring, defeating everyone who has challenged her for her titles.

A fan asked Mercedes on social media to name a few male AEW stars that she would like to face. The CEO responded by listing a few big names, including Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Claudio Castagnoli, and many more. When it came to Ricochet, she called him Riccobald.

Ad

"One! I can’t choose one! I would wrestle Will, Swerve, Riccobald, Mike, Beast, Komander, [and] Claudio, to name a couple," she replied.

Check out her post here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will face the One and Only star in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.