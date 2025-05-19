Ricochet breaks silence after Stretcher match is announced for AEW Double or Nothing, "You asked for it"

Ricochet's actions at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break led to a former foe reemerging to stop his wrath. This led to their match becoming official for the company's upcoming pay-per-view and The One and Only breaking his silence upon hearing the announcement.

Ad

During last week's Dynamite episode, Ricochet fought former WWE Superstar, Zach Gowen in a singles bout. Despite the latter's valiant effort, the Future of Flight managed to put down Gowen for the win.

Adding insult to injury, the former WWE United States Champion launched a post-match assault on the helpless Gowen. This led to former ROH star Mark Briscoe running to the ring to make the save, which led to Ricochet fleeing the scene.

Ad

Trending

Later on, he challenged the One and Only to a Stretcher match. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made the bout official for their upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Following that, Ricochet took to his X to send out a direct message to Briscoe ahead of their showdown:

"This is what it's come to? Okay, you asked for it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet made a bold claim amidst a successful tenure in AEW

Ricochet has experienced major success since debuting in AEW last year at their premier event, All In. Since beginning his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has become a top fixture for the company and has been featured in prominent storylines.

Moreover, he has been a top heel in the promotion after staying a baby face for the majority of his run in their rival company, WWE. With his rising success in All Elite Wrestling, Ricochet corrected a fan who called him the best heel of 2025 with a shocking claim:

Ad

“Honestly, I am the best Face of 2025. It's the people who are the heels. I fight back againt a world full of nothing but bullies, thugs, and hooligans who think it's funny to pick on people just because they look better, have more money, a hotter wife, can read beyond a 5th grade level, is actually successful and has an inspirational rags to riches story, has a 700+ credit score, an amazing life, bald AND beautiful. If they had any type of discipline in their lives wouldn't be so pitiful? 👑."

With Samantha Irvin's beloved husband facing the unorthodox Mark Briscoe in a gruesome Stretcher match, it will be interesting to see this showdown at the AEW Double or Nothing event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More