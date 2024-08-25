  • home icon
"Ricochet buried in his first match" - Fans seemingly underwhelmed by former WWE star's AEW debut at All In

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 25, 2024 20:26 GMT
Ricochet
Photo credit: AEW's official X account

Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In. However, fans are underwhelmed by his first match in the company.

Ricochet is one of the best high flyers in the world of professional wrestling. For years, he has captivated audiences with his in-ring performances. This helped him sign with WWE in 2018 where he got to shine in NXT and on the main roster for a period of time.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion decided to leave the company once his contract expired and was written off WWE TV in June 2024. It was reported recently that he had signed with Tony Khan's promotion ahead of All In pay-per-view.

Tonight at AEW All In, the now former WWE star made a shocking appearance in the Casino Gauntlet match. He was impressive in the bout and got to show his high-flying skills. However, while fans expected him to win, it was Christian Cage who picked up the victory with the help of Luchasaurus.

Fans took to social to express disappointment at Ricochet's debut with many claiming that he was already being buried. Check out some of the reactions today:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: x.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: x.com)

Vince Russo calls Ricochet's signing with AEW a blunder

The news of Ricochet signing with AEW turned a lot of heads. This is due to the amount of talent available on the roster. The former NXT star isn't the first one to jump ship from the Stamford-based promotion to All Elite Wrestling. Since the news of his signing broke, several people commented on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on All Elite Wrestling's latest signee. He questioned whether the former WWE star would provide a good ROI for Tony Khan.

"Of course Tony saying this is the biggest signing in the history of [AEW], we have heard him say that 50 times now. It's like bro how is he ever gonna make you the money back that you spent on that contract," Russo said. [From 8:40 onwards]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion will be properly used in AEW or if he will overshadowed by such a huge roster.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
