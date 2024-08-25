Another former WWE Superstar has reportedly been added to AEW's star-studded roster recently. However, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo, believes this may not turn out to be a good choice on Tony Khan's part from a business perspective.

While Ricochet was certainly a very talented individual inside the ring, he had not been much of a needle-mover during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. Considering how AEW's viewership and ratings have also been on a downward trend lately, Russo was unsure how this rumored signing would help the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran talked about how Vince McMahon was economical with WWE during his time, something that Tony Khan seemingly does not care about. He thought the move could turn out to be a blunder in terms of business as the 35-year-old did not possess the star power to change the company's recent fortunes.

"Of course Tony saying this is the biggest signing in the history of [AEW], we have heard him say that 50 times now. It's like bro how is he ever gonna make you the money back that you spent on that contract," said Russo. [8:40 onwards]

Tony Khan has previously commented on the ex-WWE star

Despite Vince Russo's comments, it is quite clear that Tony Khan thinks highly of former WWE Superstar, Ricochet.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, the AEW President stated that he was a fan of Ricochet. According to him, the 35-year-old was one of the most exciting stars among active wrestlers today.

"I'm a huge fan of Ricochet. I think he's a great, great wrestler," Khan said. "He's been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he's been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he's a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it. I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ricochet and think he's one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling," said Khan. [H/T: Comicbook.com]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the former WWE Superstar.

