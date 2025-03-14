Ricochet claims he'll embarrass current WWE star if he joins AEW

Ricochet has been unhinged in recent weeks. He has now claimed he would embarrass a WWE star if he came to AEW.

The Miz has been a mainstay on WWE TV for over 15 years. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he has overcome plenty of adversity to become one of the promotion's top stars. He has accomplished a lot during his illustrious career and became a two-time Grand Slam champion. The Miz may well be remembered as one of the best mid-card wrestlers that WWE has produced in recent years.

While the A-lister has been loyal to WWE since his debut, one fan posted a question on social media asking whether anyone would like to see The Miz in AEW. Ricochet was quick to respond, stating that he would embarrass The Miz if they went toe-to-toe on the mic.

"I'd embarrass him on the 🎤."

Check out his tweet here:

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently commented on Ricochet

When Ricochet first debuted in All Elite Wrestling at All In London last year, he became a walking meme, with several wrestling fans making fun of him. As the audience began to turn on The One and Only, he played into it and adopted a more arrogant persona, thereby turning heel in the process. Since then, the former WWE star has found himself in major storylines and matches.

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve Strickland recently claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion would find more success in AEW, where his talent would be utilized better. He further added that fans now know how to react to his when his music hits.

"So Ricochet is probably, in my opinion, going to find more success with AEW,” Swerve Strickland said. “Because his talents are going to be utilized, and he’s going to be heard. I feel like once you find your voice and you are heard we know how to tap into an emotion, and people know how to feel about what you’re saying. Now, every time he comes out, instant boo. We know, oh that’s Ricochet. God damn it, he’s coming out. Oh, somebody come out and beat Ricochet. So now you know his name."

It will be interesting to see what's next for The One and Only.

