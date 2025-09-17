Ricochet confirms AEW plans got nixed

Ricochet has experienced major success since arriving in AEW in 2024. However, a different plan eventually got nixed as the former WWE United States Champion made his mark on the landscape.The King of Flight left WWE and made his debut at the 2024 AEW All-In event. After a few months of impressing the audience with his in-ring acumen, he turned heel at the start of 2025. His shift in character has garnered significant attention from the fanbase, something he did not experience during his time in WWE.In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet revealed that while his heel turn was always the plan, he was supposed to align with a group he did not name. He also added that it was the plan even before he debuted. However, after his heel turn was over with the fans, the company chose to keep him as a solo competitor.I was always supposed to turn heel. We had other plans with another group. I don't want to give too much away, but we had other plans before I even debuted. We had a trajectory where I was going to go, but then what happened—it was so good the way it was going, that we stuck with Ricochet just being like a solo thing because it was just going so good.- H/T WrestlePuristsRicochet opens about Karrion Kross' potential move to AEWIn the same interview, Ricochet was asked about former WWE superstar Karrion Kross potentially joining AEW after leaving the company a month ago. He was very enthusiastic about the same and believed Kross could deliver exciting matches with the top stars on the roster.&quot;Yeah, he's great ... I think ...again ... you think, Karrion vs Ospreay is a great match, vs Takeshita will be a great match, vs Fletcher, vs Swerve ... you know, so I think there can be a lot of great matches he can have, he's a great character ... yeah I don't see ... I think any company honestly, I think any company would be ... he would be great in any company because I think he brings something the fans want to see.&quot;With Kross currently making waves on the independent circuit, it remains to be seen if he will join All Elite Wrestling in the future.