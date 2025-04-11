Ricochet demands AEW to make a firing

AEW recently posted a clip on social media that upset Ricochet. He demanded that the company make a firing.

Ad

Ricochet made his AEW debut last year, but the fans quickly grew tired of his antics and started taking shots at him. The One and Only then pivoted into a villainous role and has since established himself as one of the top heels in the company. He also competed for the International Title at Dynasty 2025. This week on Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar teamed with CRU and The Beast Mortos against Kevin Knight, Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe.

Ad

Trending

During the bout, he went for a dive from the ring and landed on his feet. His opponents in the match, who first jumped out of the way, then ganged up to chop him on his head together. AEW posted the clip on social media, and the offended The One and Only responded, demanding that the person who shot the video be fired.

"Whoever shot this should be fired. #AEWOnMax #AEWDynamite," he wrote.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet claims he was sc**wed out of title match at Dynasty

Ricochet earned an AEW International Title match against Kenny Omega after he and Speedball Mike Bailey won the International Title Eliminator Tournament. All three men put on an exciting showing but it was Omega who retained his title in the end.

Following the match, the former WWE Superstar took to social media to claim that he was sc**wed out of the title since Omega and Bailey kept preventing him from winning the match.

Ad

"Once again, I am completely SCR**ED out of a title match. Multiple occasions I had the match won. But thanks to Dummy Omega, my quest for Championship Gold continues on. #AEWDYNASTY was a total failure. At least Dumbballs Mike Bailey's leg is hurt," Ricochet tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will get a rematch against Kenny Omega for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More