Ricochet drops bombshell; seemingly confirms he was fined by WWE for major reason

AEW star Ricochet made a shocking revelation on social media recently. He has been very active on online platforms since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been vocal about his WWE run. He was part of the company from 2018 to 2024.

After having a mediocre run as a babyface in AEW for a couple of months, he has found a perfect place on the roster. His heel work has become the highlight of weekly episodes.

During WWE checkups, superstars often fail wellness tests, and the highlight of the Night just confirmed this.

While replying to former WWE Superstar Trevor Lee, the former United States Champion confessed that he was seemingly fined for failing a test due to weed.

"Them fines were worth it lol," he wrote.

Tony Khan praises Ricochet

The AEW President signed the One and Only star ahead of the 2024 All In pay-per-view. While his performance was top-notch since his arrival, his character work fell flat. However, with his new gimmick, fans have been loving every second of his run.

While speaking on Z100 New York, Tony Khan said that the former United States Champion is one of the most compelling characters on TV right now.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the Highlight of the Night will win the world championship in the future.

