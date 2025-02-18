Ricochet drops an interesting tease after massive AEW announcement

Ricochet joined AEW just under six months ago. After making his first heel turn since 2013, the veteran high-flyer is chasing the top spot in Tony Khan's company. AEW just made another big announcement, and Ricochet quickly made an interesting public response that looks to set up another in-ring showdown.

The Future of Flight debuted at AEW All In during the Casino Gauntlet for a future World Championship shot. Since then, Ricochet failed to capture the International and Continental Championships. He also came up short for NJPW's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and lost in the Continental Classic II semi-finals. These losses brought out the heel in the 21-year-plus industry veteran.

All Elite Wrestling announced this week that they will return to Boston on April 16 for a live Dynamite, and on April 17 for Collision tapings. The events will be held inside MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The 5,009-seat music venue is located near the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park in Beantown. Ricochet took to X to respond to a photo of the venue, and had just one thought: who will he beat up? He did not elaborate, but the statement has led to a heated discussion among fans.

"Wonder who's a*s ima beat in this amazing looking arena?" Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet snapped on Swerve Strickland last month, bloodying him with scissors. The February 5 Dynamite saw Ricochet defeat Swerve in the 13-minute main event. This was their third singles match after both secured wins in 2017.

Ricochet not interested in AEW rematch

Ricochet and Swerve Strickland have had a heated feud in All Elite Wrestling, which was a continuation of their showdowns on the indies in 2017. Ricochet is not interested in a rematch.

Ricochet vs. Swerve had been rumored for Revolution, but the inaugural WWE Speed Champion took to X this week to make it clear he's not interested in their fourth one-on-one outing. He responded to a potential Revolution lineup.

"Umm, no! I've already beat Swerve. I'm moving on to bigger and better!" Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet leads his series with Swerve at 2-1. The former PWG World Champion defeated the former AEW World Champion at a TWR event in April 2017, but Swerve got the win back at an MLW show six months later. Ricochet's win on Dynamite this month was the rubber match.

