AEW announced for huge return; set to achieve major feat

When AEW was founded on January 1, 2019, many predicted a downfall similar to WCW's in 2001. While Tony Khan & Co. have pulled off some staggering feats in the promotion's first five years, AEW Dynamite's next milestone could be the one to break the WCW comparisons for good.

WCW Nitro aired every Monday night from September 4, 1995, to March 26, 2001, when Vince McMahon bought the company from AOL Time Warner (a former subsidiary of AEW's current broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery). World Championship Wrestling was WWE's biggest-ever rival, but its flagship show is about to be surpassed.

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Boston on April 16, with both Dynamite and Collision set to air from the MGM Music Hall. That particular edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite will be the 289th episode, surpassing WCW Nitro's 288.

This will also be All Elite Wrestling's first time back in Boston since Mercedes Mone's debut at Dynamite: Big Business last March. Due to Tony Khan's long-running rivalry with Eric Bischoff, fans may expect a jab or two from the Jacksonville-based promotion on April 16.

Former WWE champion defends AEW amid recent controversy

All Elite Wrestling has just returned from Grand Slam: Australia, its first-ever show in the Land Down Under. Unfortunately, a major talking point following the event was the size of the ring.

The Jacksonville-based promotion used a local ring for the special show, which is common for international events, even in WWE. Still, backlash over its size has followed Tony Khan & Co. home, and a sarcastic tweet from Buddy Matthews seems to have exacerbated the issue.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) took to X (fka Twitter) amid the controversy to set the record straight on wrestling promotions using smaller rings on international tours:

"I cannot and will not speak for anyone or everyone else. Never. But I have wrestled around the world and in different countries and even the old wwe cape cod circuits, we would have small and also very small rings. bar shows have even smaller ones," wrote Nemeth.

Despite the controversy, Grand Slam: Australia was seemingly a major success, and the promotion has promised to return to the country in 2026.

