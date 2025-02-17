2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion defends Tony Khan and AEW amidst recent controversy

Tony Khan found himself and AEW in a bit of controversy recently. This happened after the conclusion of Grand Slam Australia.

Ad

Nic Nemeth is the latest to comment on Grand Slam Australia. AEW hosted its first-ever show in Brisbane, Australia, this weekend. However, the show was not without its fair share of controversy. During the event, Buddy Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Buddy injured his ankle during his entrance and, following the match, took to social media to imply that the injury was due to the ring being too small.

Ad

Trending

This resulted in severe backlash for AEW since the promotion chose to use a ring from a local indie company instead of transporting their own. However, Nic Nemeth jumped to AEW's defense, stating that this was common practice that even WWE did when they worked international shows.

"I cannot and will not speak for anyone or everyone else. Never. But I have wrestled around the world and in different countries and even the old wwe cape cod circuits, we would have small and also very small rings. bar shows have even smaller ones."

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray pitches to work with Tony Khan in AEW

Ever since AEW first launched in 2019, Tony Khan has worn multiple hats for the promotion. He has handled contract negotiations, served as a CEO, and handled the creative direction while managing his roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. Hence, his booking has come under heavy criticism since many matches seem to be thrown together randomly without much storytelling.

Ad

While some fans want the AEW boss to relinquish creative control of his company, Bully Ray suggested on Busted Open Radio that he would work with Tony to come up with better storylines.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them. That's how you work together." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the AEW boss will take Bully Ray up on his offer to work together on creative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback