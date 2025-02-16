WWE Hall of Famer pitches an interesting idea to work with Tony Khan in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently pitched the idea of working with Tony Khan as part of AEW's creative team. Bully Ray is not in favor of the idea of Khan relinquishing his position in the Jacksonville-based company.

Besides being the CEO of AEW, Tony Khan has been the head booker of the company since its inception in 2019. While Khan has received universal praise for booking great pay-per-views on most occasions, he has also been criticized by veterans for his booking of weekly TV shows.

A section of the online wrestling community has been asking Khan to give up his position as the creative head of All Elite Wrestling. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) has a different idea. On the Busted Open podcast, Ray expressed his desire to work with Khan on AEW storylines. The veteran also explained how he could help the 42-year-old in the creative process.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them. That's how you work together (...) I would never suggest that Tony Khan give up the pencil completely." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Wrestling veteran on why AEW ratings have seemingly not been improving

Despite AEW Dynamite and Collision being great shows for the past few weeks, their TV ratings have surprisingly been stagnant. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan said the company's product was cold right now.

"Here's the problem, bro (...) when you are cold it takes time for people to figure whether you are good or not, it doesn't happen from one week to another, like if have eight (...) bad shows in a row, one of them is good that's not enough, right? So you gotta make cold sell changes, the product is cold, they have no buzz and I have said this a million times, the main event has to be main event names."

Tony Khan and Co. are currently focused on the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. The promotion recently visited Australia for Grand Slam 2025.

