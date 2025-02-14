Major "problem" with AEW despite recent surge revealed by WCW legend Konnan; Huge Tony Khan decisions under fire 

AEW has been experiencing low ratings and viewership in recent memory. This led to WCW legend Konnan questioning Tony Khan's credibility as a leader and the decisions he made regarding the promotion.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling emerged as a beacon of opportunity in comparison to its direct rival, WWE. However, the promotion has been heavily panned by fans and critics alike for its lack of creative direction and poor bookings of stars.

Speaking on the recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan outlined the main issues with the Jacksonville-based company. He believed that they could not hope for success by producing multiple bad shows and then having one fruitful night.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, the WCW legend also stated that their product has no excitement or buzz around it. He added that the main event scene should feature names that are marquee attractions in the business, which, according to him, has not been the case.

"Here's the problem bro... when you are cold it takes time for people to figure whether you are good or not, it doesn't happen from one week to another, like if have eight... bad shows in a row, one of them is good that's not enough, right? So you gotta make cold sell changes, the product is cold, they have no buzz and I have said this a million times, the main event has to be main event names."[From 02:40 to 03:03]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

AEW recently lost out on two of its top prospects

Apart from the questionable creative direction and television product, AEW recently suffered a huge setback. The company saw two of its top stars, Malakai Black and Ricky Starks, leave the promotion after becoming free agents.

Moreover, Ricky Starks shocked the world one day after becoming a free agent with his debut in WWE NXT, altering the landscape of professional wrestling. Malakai Black, on the other hand, is also expected to return to his former employer under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

With AEW losing two top stars, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the promotion and if it would see a significant shift in things going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback