  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H reacts to Ricky Starks' shocking WWE debut

Triple H reacts to Ricky Starks' shocking WWE debut

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:03 GMT
Triple H breaks silence on Ricky Starks
Ricky Starks is a former AEW star [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE NXT was shocked to its core when Ricky Starks appeared on this week's show. Recently, Triple H reacted to The Absolute's surprising debut and sent a message.

Last year, Ricky Starks disappeared from All Elite Wrestling television, and fans wondered what went wrong behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Starks became a free agent and immediately appeared on the Stamford-based promotion's black-and-silver show.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion cut a passionate promo where he announced his arrival. Today, Triple H reacted to Ricky Starks' shocking debut before WrestleMania 41. The Game sent a message and spoke highly of the development brand's growth and Starks' arrival.

also-read-trending Trending
"#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can “put you on the map. Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift," he wrote on X.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacts to Ricky Starks' debut

A few years ago, Shawn Michaels became the creative head of the developmental brand when Triple H became the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, Michaels has continued to run the black-and-silver brand.

Over the past few years, several stars from AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Shawn Spears, and Ethan Page, have joined the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership.

On the latest episode of NXT, Ricky Starks announced his arrival in a stellar promo. Shawn Michaels had an interesting reaction to The Absolute's WWE debut.

"Didn’t see that coming!😉🤠 Can’t miss a second of #WWENXT, you never know who’s going to show up!!" Michaels wrote.

You can view his post below.

As of now, there seems to be some confusion over Starks' in-ring name in the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on NXT.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी