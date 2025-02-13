Triple H reacts to Ricky Starks' shocking WWE debut

WWE NXT was shocked to its core when Ricky Starks appeared on this week's show. Recently, Triple H reacted to The Absolute's surprising debut and sent a message.

Last year, Ricky Starks disappeared from All Elite Wrestling television, and fans wondered what went wrong behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Starks became a free agent and immediately appeared on the Stamford-based promotion's black-and-silver show.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion cut a passionate promo where he announced his arrival. Today, Triple H reacted to Ricky Starks' shocking debut before WrestleMania 41. The Game sent a message and spoke highly of the development brand's growth and Starks' arrival.

"#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can “put you on the map. Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift," he wrote on X.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacts to Ricky Starks' debut

A few years ago, Shawn Michaels became the creative head of the developmental brand when Triple H became the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, Michaels has continued to run the black-and-silver brand.

Over the past few years, several stars from AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Shawn Spears, and Ethan Page, have joined the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership.

On the latest episode of NXT, Ricky Starks announced his arrival in a stellar promo. Shawn Michaels had an interesting reaction to The Absolute's WWE debut.

"Didn’t see that coming!😉🤠 Can’t miss a second of #WWENXT, you never know who’s going to show up!!" Michaels wrote.

As of now, there seems to be some confusion over Starks' in-ring name in the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on NXT.

