Major AEW return OFFICIALLY announced

Tony Khan's AEW is set for a massive return in 2026 after a seemingly sucessful Grand Slam show in Brisbane, Australia. The promotion announced that they will be returning to the country in 2026.

All Elite Wrestling taped Grand Slam today from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, the show was the most financially succesful international show after both All In events in London. After this news, Khan has decided to bring back All Elite Wrestling to Australia in 2026.

During today's Grand Slam show, it was announced that All Elite Wrestling will be returning to the country in 2026. QR codes have already been provided to the fans wanting to get on a waitlist. On X (fka Twitter), All Elite Wrestling commented on returning to Australia in 2026.

"Australia, see you in 2026!"

Tony Khan recently addressed bringing AEW Grand Slam to Australia

Tony Khan always does his best in promoting All Elite Wrestling and always claims that it is where the best wrestle. He recently presented Grand Slam from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia. The show was taped today and is set to air tomorrow during the Collision timeslot.

The All Elite CEO did well promoting the show and made some bold claims. In an interview with Fightful, Khan claimed that Grand Slam achieved one of he biggest gates in the history of the promotion. This claim is questionable as the show was moved from a stadium to an arena but Khan seemed confident in his statement, saying that the show was almost as sucessful as All In: London 2023.

"This is one of our biggest international events ever. It's one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW. We're really excited for that. Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time. It's a very exciting event for AEW," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has planned for Australia when it comes to bringing back All Elite Wrestling to the country in 2026.

