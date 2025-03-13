Ricochet drops major announcement on AEW future

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 00:31 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Ricochet has revealed his next major goal in AEW after his loss last weekend at Revolution. He now wants to win another major title, and his campaign will start this weekend.

At the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland got the upper hand in his rematch with the One and Only. This win meant that he finally got his retribution and booked him a ticket to a world title match.

The former WWE high-flyer seemingly moved forward right away following his loss, as he is now targeting the AEW International Championship. Ricochet will be part of the Eliminator Tournament to decide Kenny Omega's challenger at Dynasty next month.

He is set to face Katsuyori Shibata in the first round of the tournament this weekend on Collision. He called out the Japanese star, claiming that despite his reputation, he was giving him a way out from a beating from him this weekend. All he needed to do was not show up.

Apart from the two of them, six other men will be gunning for a chance to face the Best Bout Machine at AEW Dynasty. Tonight, two matches in the tournament will be taking place, with a wildcard set to make a surprise appearance.

Edited by Angana Roy
