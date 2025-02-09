  • home icon
  • Ricochet gets into a heated backstage altercation during AEW Collision

Ricochet gets into a heated backstage altercation during AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:13 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE star (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet had a heated confrontation with a guest on AEW Collision before engaging in an altercation. The star disrespected a popular personality during a backstage segment.

Ricochet has been diving deeper into his heel character in the past few weeks now. The Future of Flight's heel gimmick has made him more interesting to watch than ever. In his ongoing feud with Swerve Strickland, the former WWE star has consistently showcased his dark side.

On the latest episode of Collision, popular American rapper Bun B appeared backstage with Lexy Nair promoting his burgers. However, The Human Highlight Reel rudely interrupted Bun B, telling him that this was no longer Strickland's house. For those unaware, B is seemingly very close with The Realest.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion tasted Bun B's burger before spitting it out, implying that it didn't taste good. He also got into an altercation with an employee of Trill Burgers after the latter told him that everyone liked their products. The Future of Flight asked Bun B to convey his message to Strickland and Prince Nana.

Fans will have to wait and see where the story between Strickland and the former WWE Speed Champion is heading.

Edited by Pratik Singh
