Ricochet gets into a heated backstage altercation during AEW Collision

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet had a heated confrontation with a guest on AEW Collision before engaging in an altercation. The star disrespected a popular personality during a backstage segment.

Ricochet has been diving deeper into his heel character in the past few weeks now. The Future of Flight's heel gimmick has made him more interesting to watch than ever. In his ongoing feud with Swerve Strickland, the former WWE star has consistently showcased his dark side.

On the latest episode of Collision, popular American rapper Bun B appeared backstage with Lexy Nair promoting his burgers. However, The Human Highlight Reel rudely interrupted Bun B, telling him that this was no longer Strickland's house. For those unaware, B is seemingly very close with The Realest.

Trending

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion tasted Bun B's burger before spitting it out, implying that it didn't taste good. He also got into an altercation with an employee of Trill Burgers after the latter told him that everyone liked their products. The Future of Flight asked Bun B to convey his message to Strickland and Prince Nana.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see where the story between Strickland and the former WWE Speed Champion is heading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback